IDF female soldier injured when weapon misfires

An IDF soldier was lightly injured in her leg when her weapon misfired on Wednesday, the IDF reported.



The incident happened at an army base in the south of the country and she was taken immediately to the hospital. The Military Police is investigating the case.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });