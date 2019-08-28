Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF female soldier injured when weapon misfires

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 16:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An IDF soldier was lightly injured in her leg when her weapon misfired on Wednesday, the IDF reported.   
 
The incident happened at an army base in the south of the country and she was taken immediately to the hospital. The Military Police is investigating the case.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 28, 2019
Brexit: Ireland will not support abolition of backstop, says Coveney

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings