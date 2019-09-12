Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF goes on high alert ahead of expected tense weekend in the south

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 12, 2019 23:37
The IDF raised its level of alert expecting a tense weekend south of the country near the Gaza Strip border, Ynet reported on Thursday night.

The IDF cited concerns factions in the Gaza Strip like Islamic Jihad might try to exploit the tense situation in Israel, as it heads to elections, and fire rockets into the South of the country. The extra measures and alert level are expected to be maintained until elections is over.  


