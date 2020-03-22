IDF reports 16 COVID-19 patients among ranks

The IDF released information on coronavirus patients 15 and 16 on social media on Sunday and both are men currently serving in the army.

The IDF reported on Sunday that there are currently 16 soldiers suffering from the novel coronavirus.The IDF released information on coronavirus patients 15 and 16 on social media on Sunday and both are men currently serving in the army.

Patient 15 is a 19-year-old soldier who was in touch with a confirmed patient. Patient 16 is a 22-year-old soldier. The families of both soldiers were informed and the army is currently tracking all those who might have come in contact with the two men.



One man died from coronavirus over the weekend, becoming Israel’s only COVID-19 fatality so far.