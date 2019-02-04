IDF signs order to demolish home of terrorist who attacked Ofra bus stop

An IDF soldier maps out the home of the Barghouti brother terrorists .
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
X
The IDF on Monday afternoon signed a demolition order for the house where Asam Barghouti, who was responsible for the deadly Ofra and Givat Asaf shootings, lived.
Barghouti's family appealed the original demolition order, but was rejected.
The family home in the West Bank village of Kobar, south of Nablus, was mapped by Israeli security forces in late December ahead of its demolition.
Additionally, the IDF delivered a statement to Saleh Barghouti's family, announcing their intention to demolish the apartment in which the terrorist lived. The family can appeal the demolition.
The two terrorists carried out the shooting attack near Ofra in the West Bank on December 9, 2018, as a consequence of which a baby, later named Amiad Israel Ish-Ran, had to be born prematurely and died three days later. Seven others were injured in the shooting.
Asam Barghouti also carried out the shooting attack at the Givat Asaf junction on December 13, 2018, in which soldiers Sgt. Yuval Mor Yosef and Staff Sergeant Yosef Cohen were killed and two others were wounded.
Saleh was shot dead by IDF troops during an arrest attempt on December 12, a day before the Givat Asaf attack.
Asam Barghouti was arrested on January 8 in a joint operation by the IDF, Israel Police and Shin Bet in the West Bank village of Abu Shukheidim, north of Ramallah, at the home of one of his associates following a massive manhunt throughout the West Bank.
