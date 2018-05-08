IDF soldier charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting of fellow soldier

The IDF has charged an elite Duvdevan soldier with manslaughter in the death of Staff Sgt. Shachar Strug who was killed in March.



According to the investigation, Strug and the fellow soldier pulled their weapons on each other while waiting for a training exercise on an IDF base in the center of the country.



20-year-old Strug from Givatayim was seriously injured after he was shot and evacuated to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem where doctors pronounced his death.



The investigation into his death found three other similar incidents of illegal use of firearms by other soldiers in the elite Duvdevan unit. None of the other cases led to fatalities.



According to the IDF, “Playing with weapons is something that is not accepted in the army” and therefore several recommendations have been made by Chief of Staff Lt.Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, including more stringent controls on who can carry a weapon and when.



Following the investigation, the Brigade Commander, who was set to be promoted from colonel to battalion commander in the coming weeks, will not receive the new position and will not be eligible for a promotion for the next two years.



Strug was buried in the military section of the Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv.



Share on facebook Share on twitter