IRGC Navy chief: Iranian, British tankers are two separate issues

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 19, 2019 07:30
The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said on Sunday that the British tanker seized by Iran and the Iranian tanker released from Gibraltar are two separate issues and "their detention or release are not related with one another," according to Radio Farda.

The commander, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, added that Iran's Judiciary and Port Authority are the ones who will decide whether or not to release the British vessel.


