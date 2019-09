ISIS claimed that they killed 19 Egyptians soldiers in the Sinai area and injured several others in Arish.



The Egyptian army claims that in response to this, fighter jets have been deployed and killed 118 terrorists.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });