Implications of new coronavirus instructions on holy sites to be decided

Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Minister of Health Rabbi Yaakov Litzman and the Director of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Siman Tov agreed to arrange the meeting after the instructions were issued.The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that since the Western Wall is a large, open area, there are no restrictions and no concerns, as of now. Starting from Wednesday, the men's section in the covered prayer hall in Wilson's Arch will be limited to up to 100 worshipers at a time until new directives are given.

