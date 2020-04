India's Embassy in Israel said in statement that "India has lifted restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine. In this regard India has exported hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine phosphate medicines to Israel in its resolve to do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID19. India remains Israel’s strategic partner."

The Indian Government has notified Israel that it is loosening its restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine, an orally-administered drug used to treat malaria, but which has been touted as a helpful treatment for coronavirus.