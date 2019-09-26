Indonesia says 6.8 quake in Seram island

Indonesia's geophysics agency said on Thursday that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 had struck in the eastern part of the archipelago in Seram island in Maluku province.



The agency said there was no risk of a tsunami being triggered by the quake, but a spokesman said it's possible buildings in the area could be damaged.

