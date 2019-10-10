International donors to pledge 13.8 bln euros to tackle AIDS - Macron

PARIS - International donors have agreed to pledge 13.8 billion euros ($15.21 billion) to tackle AIDS, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.



Macron added that Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates was part of a group of international donors pledging new money.

