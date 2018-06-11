Iran: North Korea must remain 'vigilant' in Trump-Kim talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi advised North Korea to remain "vigilant" as US President Donald Trump and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-Un meet in Singapore tomorrow, Iran's semi-official Iranian Student News Agency reported Monday.



"The Iranian position is entirely clear and unchanged: Iran's interest is that the Korean Peninsula, like the rest of the world, be peaceful, stable, and secure," Ghasemi said at a press conference in Tehran.



However, in light of Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, "we are not optimistic about the matter, and believe that the North Korean government must approach [the meeting] with total vigilance," Ghasemi said.



The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's video message to Iranians, offering access to water management technology through a Persian-language website, posted online Sunday.



"Mr. Netanyahu and the Zionist regime must stop their murder of the Palestinian people and cease their daily crimes," Ghasemi said. "There is no need for them to be concerned about the drought in Iran."







