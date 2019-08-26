Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran foreign minister says rejection of international law is on the rise

By REUTERS
August 26, 2019 14:30
BEIJING  - The rejection of international law is on the rise, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday, during a meeting in Beijing with the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi.


"Rejection of international law, not just lack of respect for international law, but, in fact, contempt for international law, is on the rise and we need to work together," Zarif told Wang, in comments in front of reporters.

Zarif said he was in Beijing to brief the Chinese official on his recent meetings in France on the Iran nuclear deal.


