Iran hardliner says Tehran should leave nuclear deal if U.S. drops it

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 14:58
LONDON - It would be a "severe mistake" for Iran to stay in the nuclear deal if the U.S. leaves it, a senior hardline official said on Tuesday, a day after President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran could remain in the deal even if the United States drops out.

"If the United States leaves the JCPOA (Iran's nuclear deal), they should know that would be the end of the JCPOA," Mohammad Javad Larijani, Head of the Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.


