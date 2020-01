Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday led prayers in the funeral of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a US drone strike.The prayers in Tehran by Khamenei, who was flanked by officials including President Hassan Rouhani, were part of a state funeral. State television showed large crowds attending the funeral.

