Iran oil minister Zangeneh says U.S. using oil as a 'weapon' -Shana

DUBAI - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh on Thursday accused the United States of using oil as a "weapon" and said that balance in the oil market would be restored "soon".



"The United States is now using oil as a weapon; oil is not a weapon," Zangeneh was quoted as saying by the Iranian oil ministry’s SHANA news agency.He also said OPEC members must "get along with each other" under the current circumstances.



