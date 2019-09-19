Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran oil minister Zangeneh says U.S. using oil as a 'weapon' -Shana

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019
DUBAI - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh on Thursday accused the United States of using oil as a "weapon" and said that balance in the oil market would be restored "soon".

"The United States is now using oil as a weapon; oil is not a weapon," Zangeneh was quoted as saying by the Iranian oil ministry’s SHANA news agency.He also said OPEC members must "get along with each other" under the current circumstances.


