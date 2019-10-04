Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran says Russian journalist held in Iran to be freed

By REUTERS
October 4, 2019 17:25
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, who has been detained in Iran, will be released soon, the RIA news agency quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying on Friday.

Russia's Foreign Ministry had summoned the Iranian ambassador earlier on Friday over Yuzik's detention. 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 4, 2019
Trump says he won't tie Biden concerns to trade deal with China

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings