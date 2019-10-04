Iran says Russian journalist held in Iran to be freed

Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, who has been detained in Iran, will be released soon, the RIA news agency quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying on Friday.



Russia's Foreign Ministry had summoned the Iranian ambassador earlier on Friday over Yuzik's detention.

