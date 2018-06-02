Iran supports Russian efforts to bring south Syria under army control, official says

LONDON - Iran has no military advisers in southern Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday, adding that Tehran supports Russian efforts to bring the area under Syrian army control.



"We have said before that Iranian military advisers are not present in southern Syria and have not participated in recent operations," the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, told the Shargh Daily.



"We strongly support Russian efforts to drive terrorists out of the Syria-Jordan border and to bring the area under Syrian army control," he added.



Share on facebook Share on twitter