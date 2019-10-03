Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iranian intelligence chief: We thwarted attempt to assassinate Qasem Soleimani

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 3, 2019 12:03
Iran's intelligence chief stated on Thursday that Tehran thwarted an attempt to assassinate the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps's al Quds Force Qasem Soleimani.

The identity of those responsible for the attempt was not revealed, but the intelligence chief said they were arrested.


