Iranian intelligence chief: We thwarted attempt to assassinate Qasem Soleimani

Iran's intelligence chief stated on Thursday that Tehran thwarted an attempt to assassinate the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps's al Quds Force Qasem Soleimani.



The identity of those responsible for the attempt was not revealed, but the intelligence chief said they were arrested.



