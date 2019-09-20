Iran's Zarif questions U.S. coalition for "peaceful resolution"

Iran's foreign minister on Friday questioned the United States' plans for a coalition for "peaceful resolution" in the Middle East while listing repeated Iranian diplomatic initiatives.



"Coalition for Peaceful Resolution?," Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a statement on Twitter, and listed eight diplomatic initiatives by Iran since 1985, including a peace plan for Yemen in 1915, and a regional non-aggression pact for the Gulf region proposed earlier this year.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the United States was seeking to build a "coalition aimed at achieving peace and a peaceful resolution."



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });