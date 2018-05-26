May 26 2018
Irish PM hails 'quiet revolution' as vote overturns abortion ban

By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
May 26, 2018 15:36
Ireland's resounding vote to overturn a constitutional ban on abortion represents the culmination of a "quiet revolution" in the country, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Saturday.

"The public have spoken. The result appears to be resounding ... in favor of repealing the 8th amendment" constitutional ban on abortion, Varadkar told journalists in Dublin.

"What we see is the culmination of a quiet revolution that has been taking place in Ireland over the last couple of decades," he added.

"This is a great victory for the most important revolution of the twentieth century, the feminist revolution," Peretz, a founding member of the Knesset's Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality, said in a statement to the press.

"If we men were the ones who became pregnant, I have no doubt that the right to an abortion would never be questioned," he said.


