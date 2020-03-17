Islamic Sharia courts reduce their workload due to coronavirus

Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed emergency regulations on Tuesday that re-structure the proceedings of the Islamic Sharia legal courts operating in the country due to the covornavirus, this is the first time in the nation’s history this has happened.



The emergency protocols will begin on Tuesday and last until March 22, during which time only urgent requests will be handled by the courts as well as acts meant to maintain the status quo, for example, child custody.



Urgent requests to get married or get divorced will be handled by the courts.