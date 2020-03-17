The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Islamic Sharia courts reduce their workload due to coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 17, 2020 15:30
Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed emergency regulations  on Tuesday that re-structure the proceedings of the Islamic Sharia legal courts operating in the country due to the covornavirus, this is the first time in the nation’s history this has happened.
  
The emergency protocols will begin on Tuesday and last until March 22, during which time only urgent requests will be handled by the courts as well as acts meant to maintain the status quo, for example, child custody.  
 
Urgent requests to get married or get divorced will be handled by the courts.  
German CDU leadership contender Merz has coronavirus - spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 03:37 PM
Joint List: Netanyahu is using coronavirus to shut down Knesset
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 03:22 PM
Health Ministry puts country on almost total shut down - new restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 02:40 PM
Orly Levy-Abecassis asks to split from Labor-Gesher-Meretz
Gantz briefed on coronavirus at Netanyahu's request
China approves coronavirus vaccine for clinical trials
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 01:40 PM
Bennett urges Israelis to keep distance from elderly
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 12:45 PM
Buses to Haredi schools halted after coronavirus rule violations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 12:22 PM
Israel Police arrest 10 in Jerusalem on suspicion of ‘illegal activity’
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 11:59 AM
Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 11:23 AM
Olympics organizers cancel some events, restrict access to torch relay
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 11:18 AM
100k Israelis attempt to register with Employment Service, 15k succeed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 10:38 AM
AG Mandelblit: Digital tracking legal, meant to save lives
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 10:16 AM
Budapest Airport says only Hungarians allowed entry from Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 10:03 AM
China says Trump's 'Chinese virus' tweet smears China
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 09:39 AM
