"Israel needs to know that no assassination will go [unanswered], without [Israel] paying the price," he said. "The reaction to the assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata was carried out by our military wing, and the issue is over."

Al-Hindi added that Hamas did not participate in the conflict so as not to escalate the situation, adding that there is still contact and cooperation between organizations.

A high-ranking Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander from Gaza, Mohammed al-Hindi, spoke about the latest wave of escalation, saying that "the resistance managed to completely paralyze half of Israel," Ynet reported on Monday.