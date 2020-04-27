The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israel Prize host won't speak with rabbi who called LGBT people 'disabled'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 27, 2020 11:09
Sharon Kidon, the host of the Israel Prize ceremony, has agreed to host the ceremony on condition that she does not need to speak on stage with Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, who will be receiving the Israel Prize for Torah Literature for 2020.
The decision to give Ariel the prize has generated controversy due to comments made by Ariel in the past about the LGBTQ community.
During a conference in Ramle in 2016, Rabbi Ariel referred to members of the LGBTQ community as "disabled people suffering from a real problem that must be solved with psychological and pharmacological treatments," ynet reported.
In 2014, he ruled that it was forbidden to rent an apartment to two lesbian women.
The High Court of Justice decided that Ariel could still receive the prize as his comments were protected under free speech laws.
"Rabbi Ariel's statements are harsh, insulting and hurtful to an entire sector of the public, but it is not possible and not appropriate to limit the award of the Israel Prize to those who hold opinions rooted in the heart of public consensus," said the High Court in their ruling, adding that decisions made by the committee that chooses who's awarded the prize cannot be debated based on issues not related to the prize itself.
Aaron Reich contributed to this report.
Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 87,147, surpass China's
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 11:06 AM
No information to offer regarding North Korean leader Kim, says China
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 10:37 AM
China says it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation, not an initiator
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 10:35 AM
Thailand reports nine new coronavirus cases, one new death
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 09:18 AM
Hospitals, HMOs allowed to return elective procedures
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/27/2020 09:16 AM
Former MK Gideon Patt passes away at 87
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/27/2020 08:37 AM
Germany reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 110 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 07:12 AM
Saudi coalition calls for end to escalation in Yemen, return to agreement
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 05:12 AM
China reports 3 new mainland coronavirus cases on April 26, 2 imported
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 04:07 AM
Mexico coronavirus infections rise to 14,677 cases and 1,351 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 03:19 AM
US CDC reports 928,619 coronavirus cases, 52,459 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 01:27 AM
Iran plans to reopen mosques in areas free of coronavirus, president says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 12:21 AM
UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 12:15 AM
Dubai lifts lockdown on two densely populated commercial districts
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 11:55 PM
US renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity, shortens time
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 10:48 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by