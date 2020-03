The train lines between Beersheba and Dimona, Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem Malha and Lod and Rishon Lezion - HaRishonim, will stop operations on Thursday.

Night trains between the Beersheba Center station and the Tel Aviv HaHaganah station will also stop operation.

Israel Rail decided to cancel multiple train lines starting on Thursday after 27 conductors, 10% of the total number of conductors in the company, entered quarantine amid a widespread coronavirus outbreak.