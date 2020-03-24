Israel and US hold joint military exercise

The Israeli and US militaries will hold a joint aerial exercise in southern Israel on Wednesday in which F-35 fighter jets will take part, the Israel Defense Forces said.The IDF said in a statement that since the drill will be held solely in the air with no person-to-person contact, it will take place despite the IDF's ban on international exercises with foreign militaries due to the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic.The drill, which is part of the IDF's regular 2020 training schedule, will begin Tuesday afternoon and last until Thursday evening and during that time residents of the area might notice a high number of fighter jets.