Israel and US hold joint military exercise

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 24, 2020 10:15
The Israeli and US militaries will hold a joint aerial exercise in southern Israel on Wednesday in which F-35 fighter jets will take part, the Israel Defense Forces said.
The IDF said in a statement that since the drill will be held solely in the air with no person-to-person contact, it will take place despite the IDF's ban on international exercises with foreign militaries due to the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic.The drill, which is part of the IDF's regular 2020 training schedule, will begin Tuesday afternoon and last until Thursday evening and during that time residents of the area might notice a high number of fighter jets.
Laos records first two coronavirus cases - Thai Media
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 10:54 AM
Ayelet Shaked: Edelstein will go out gracefully
China health commission says virus transmission risks remain
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 09:50 AM
Head of Paris Olympics says postponement of Tokyo Games 'more than likely'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 09:49 AM
Taiwan's coronavirus cases top 200 for first time
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 09:12 AM
German coronavirus cases rise to 27,436
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 08:00 AM
Cambodia uses coronavirus crisis to arrest 17 critics - rights group
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 07:37 AM
IMF says Mideast, Central Asia countries asking for coronavirus support
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 06:34 AM
Security guards asked to return weapons during unpaid leave
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/24/2020 06:34 AM
Beijing tightens quarantine rules for travelers from overseas
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 03:58 AM
South Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases, total 9,037
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 03:55 AM
Mexico reports 367 coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 03:54 AM
Syrian air defense intercepts drone near Syria's Hmeimim air base
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 01:29 AM
US clinical trials of possible coronavirus treatments to start on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 12:51 AM
'Enough is enough': Trudeau tells Canadians to stay home
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 12:02 AM
