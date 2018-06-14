June 14 2018
|
Tammuz, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israel confirms BDS activity added to list of reasons to blacklist visitors

By
June 14, 2018 19:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The state confirmed that Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Campaign activity has been added to its computer network list of reasons to systematically flag people from certain organizations and so that they cannot enter Israel, Kan reported on Thursday.

Previously, the state had already admitted that it had a blacklist of such people and organizations, but it had said it was using less systematic means for identifying such people and that such persons were not added into its computer network blacklist.

Further, the state had specifically denied that it had an entire BDS category on its computer network blacklist.

However, the Kan report said that human rights groups had used a freedom of information act request to get the state to confirm that it now does maintain such a category and such a list.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 14, 2018
Pompeo talks North Korea, South China Sea with China's Xi

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut