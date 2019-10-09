Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel sees decrease in air pollutants on Yom Kippur

By MAARIV ONLINE
October 9, 2019 22:31
The Ministry of the Environment's data shows that concentrations of air pollutants in the city centers decreased by tens of percent during Yom Kippur compared to the evening before the holiday due to the lack of transport. Air quality monitoring stations scattered throughout the country indicate a significant reduction in air pollution caused by nitrogen oxide.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection emphasizes: "The significant improvement in air quality on Yom Kippur demonstrates the impact of transportation as the main source of air pollution in major cities."However, the Haifa Environmental Research Center, whose activists monitored the air in the Gulf cities during Yom Kippur, emphasizes: "In the absence of transport on Yom Kippur, the significance of industrial pollution in Haifa Bay can be examined. Unfortunately, the data in the field corroborates what is written in the State Comptroller's special report, which hangs most of the environmental pollution in the Gulf of Haifa on industries. - And it turns out to be true.”





