Israel to send 10 doctors to Guatemala to help after volcano eruptions
By YANIR COZIN / MAARIV HASHAVUA
June 6, 2018 12:11
The Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday 10 doctors are set to leave for Guatemala tomorrow after volcanic activity in the country.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales Tuesday night following news of volcanic activity in the country and expressed his condolences on behalf of the citizens of Israel, offering medical and logistical assistance.
Netanyahu instructed an emergency team be sent immediately to coordinate with relevant bodies.