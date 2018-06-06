June 06 2018
|
Sivan, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israel to send 10 doctors to Guatemala to help after volcano eruptions

By YANIR COZIN / MAARIV HASHAVUA
June 6, 2018 12:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday 10 doctors are set to leave for Guatemala tomorrow after volcanic activity in the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales Tuesday night following news of volcanic activity in the country and expressed his condolences on behalf of the citizens of Israel, offering medical and logistical assistance.

Netanyahu instructed an emergency team be sent immediately to coordinate with relevant bodies.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 6, 2018
EU set to impose extra tariffs on U.S. imports from July

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut