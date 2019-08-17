Israeli Air Force responds to Gaza rocket fire

Israeli Air Force helicopters and jets targeted military installations in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night, in response to earlier rocket fire.



Early reports suggest tanks were also in use on the border.Incoming rockets sirens on Saturday sounded in the college town of Sderot and several communities in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council at 9 p.m. The military said that two of the three fired projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.



This is a developing story.



