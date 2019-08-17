Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli Air Force responds to Gaza rocket fire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 17, 2019 23:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israeli Air Force helicopters and jets targeted military installations in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night, in response to earlier rocket fire.

Early reports suggest tanks were also in use on the border.Incoming rockets sirens on Saturday sounded in the college town of Sderot and several communities in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council at 9 p.m. The military said that two of the three fired projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

This is a developing story.


