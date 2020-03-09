Number of Israelis with coronavirus reaches 42

On Sunday, the Health Ministry announced more than a dozen new cases of coronavirus in Israel – patients 26 through 39.

The Health Ministry said that it is investigating the patients' whereabouts and will provide more details soon.Patient No. 42 is a 41-year-old man from the Sharon area who returned from Spain on March 2. He has been in isolation since March 4. Before that he ate at the restaurant Waterfalls in Rishon Lezion, visited the David Intercontinental Hotel and shopped at a supermarket in Holon.Also on Monday, Sheba Medical Center reported that they were testing one of their doctors for coronavirus after her partner came down with the disease. The test results have not yet been confirmed, but in the meantime, the hospital has put those who worked near her in isolation.It is still unknown how one of those patients, No. 29, was infected with the virus.