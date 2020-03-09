The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Number of Israelis with coronavirus reaches 42

Both patients 41 and 42 are from Tel Aviv and recently traveled to Europe.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 9, 2020 19:45
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel's Health Ministry announced three more people were diagnosed with coronavirus: patients No. 40, No. 41 and No. 42.
Both patients 41 and 42  are from Tel Aviv and recently traveled to Europe.
Patient No. 40, age 38, left for Zurich on El Al flight 347L on February 23 and returned from Zurich on El Al flight LY344 on March 2.
Patient No. 41, age 52, traveled to Austria on February 29 via Swiss International Air Lines. He returned to Israel on March 2.
The Health Ministry said that it is investigating the patients' whereabouts and will provide more details soon.
Patient No. 42 is a 41-year-old man from the Sharon area who returned from Spain on March 2. He has been in isolation since March 4. Before that he ate at the restaurant Waterfalls in Rishon Lezion, visited the David Intercontinental Hotel and shopped at a supermarket in Holon.
Also on Monday, Sheba Medical Center reported that they were testing one of their doctors for coronavirus after her partner came down with the disease. The test results have not yet been confirmed, but in the meantime, the hospital has put those who worked near her in isolation.


On Sunday,  the Health Ministry announced more than a dozen new cases of coronavirus in Israel – patients 26 through 39.

It is still unknown how one of those patients, No. 29, was infected with the virus.


