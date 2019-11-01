Israeli man gunned down in Panama – Report

An 35-year-old Israeli citizen was gunned down in Panama City, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday. No details about the man and the crime were released at this time.

[VÍDEO] Reportan balacera en los predios de un Centro Comercial, cerca a la rotonda a la Vía Israel, con la Vía Brasil, extraoficialmente se habla de un muerto y un herido. La Policía Nacional se mantiene en el lugar. pic.twitter.com/37oaKp8IsV — Tráfico Panamá (@TraficoCPanama) November 1, 2019

Israeli consul in Panama, Dana Lipshitz, is in touch with the family of the man during this difficult time, the ministry stated.

