Israeli man gunned down in Panama – Report

An 35-year-old Israeli citizen was gunned down in Panama City, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday. No details about the man and the crime were released at this time.
Israeli consul in Panama, Dana Lipshitz, is in touch with the family of the man during this difficult time, the ministry stated.
