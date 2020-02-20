Coronavirus-hit cruise ship Israeli passengers begin to disembark - watch

The 11 Israelis who have not contracted the coronavirus aboard the "Diamond Princess" cruise ship began to disembark ahead of their flight back to Israel.Upon disembarking, they were greeted by Israeli Health Ministry officials are to get on a military bus that would take them directly to the plane which will take them back to Israel.
The Israeli passengers received an hour notice to pack their belongings and were later allowed to disembark.Earlier on Thursday, another one of the Israeli passengers was found to contract the virus and will be taken off the ship to a Japanese hospital for further treatment.So far, four of the 15 Israeli passengers contracted the virus, while Israel was getting ready to receive the remaining 11 healthy travelers.A special wing in the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer was created to house the passengers and keep them under quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival.
The first Israelis disembark from the coronavirus-hit "Diamond Princess" cruise ship in Japan (Credit: Israel Foreign Ministry)