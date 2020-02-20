The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus-hit cruise ship Israeli passengers begin to disembark - watch

Earlier on Thursday, another one of the Israeli passengers was found to contract the virus and was taken off the ship to a Japanese hospital for further treatment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 11:40
Israeli Health Ministry officials waiting for the Israelis onboard the "Diamond Princess" to disembark ahead of their return home (photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN TOKYO)
Israeli Health Ministry officials waiting for the Israelis onboard the "Diamond Princess" to disembark ahead of their return home
(photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN TOKYO)
The 11 Israelis who have not contracted the coronavirus aboard the "Diamond Princess" cruise ship began to disembark ahead of their flight back to Israel.
Upon disembarking, they were greeted by Israeli Health Ministry officials  are to get on a military bus that would take them directly to the plane which will take them back to Israel.
The first Israelis disembark from the coronavirus-hit "Diamond Princess" cruise ship in Japan (Credit: Israel Foreign Ministry)
The Israeli passengers received an hour notice to pack their belongings and were later allowed to disembark.
Earlier on Thursday, another one of the Israeli passengers was found to contract the virus and will be taken off the ship to a Japanese hospital for further treatment.
So far, four of the 15 Israeli passengers contracted the virus, while Israel was getting ready to receive the remaining 11 healthy travelers.
A special wing in the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer was created to house the passengers and keep them under quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival.


Tags japan Israelis coronavirus
