Italy and France agree 'better migration management needed'

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and French President Emanuel Macron agree there's a need for better European management on migration and a need to share the burden of accepting migrants in the European block.



New initiatives are needed the two leaders agreed ahead of a June EU summit.



The two leaders released these statements after previously lashing out at each other over the Aquarius migrant ship. Italy refused to accept the migrants on board despite being the first EU country they arrived in which led to Paris calling the Italian decision "cynic", "despicable" and "nauseating" on Monday.



Spain eventually agreed to accept the migrants aboard the Aquarius, they number 629 people among them 134 minors with no parent to accompany them. 11 children and 7 pregnant women.



The ship arrived to Italy after departing from Libya.





