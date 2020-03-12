Jerusalem prison officer came in contact with coronavirus patient

An officer from the Jerusalem Prison reported that she came in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient, according to the Israel Prison Service Spokesperson's Office.Following this report, the Israeli Prison Service decided that no one will be allowed to enter or leave the prison, located in the "Russian Compound" until the officer's test results have been confirmed. This will include taking prisoners out for their trials, in coordination with the Israel Police department and the courts. Prisoners will not be taken to courts for their hearings and those who are to be released from custody will be released into home quarantine.The prison contains 25 staff members and 119 prisoners.