Joint List: ‘Netanyahu has done, will do, anything’ to stay in power

The Joint List Party said on Sunday that in the past few days, “[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu crossed all lines in [his] savage and dangerous incitement against Joint List members,” a press release reported.



“Netanyahu has done, and will do anything to keep his seat,” they said. “[He] spreads lies and says our MKs support terror.”



Netanyahu publicly warned against forming a minority government led by Blue and White, which he believes will depend on the support of Joint List.



He also confronted Joint List MKs in the Knesset.



In his view, Arab-Israeli MKs can not be depended on in times of conflict between Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups, such as Hamas.



“The Arab society [in Israel] and those who represent it are as legitimate as any other community [in Israel],” Joint List argued. “Anyone who believes in democratic values must stand up [against] the witch hunt the suspected man from Balfour Street is leading against us.”



Netanyahu is suspected of breach of trust and corruption and may face indictment soon.



Balfour Street in Jerusalem is where the residency of the prime minister is located.