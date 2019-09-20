Kelly Craft shows commitment to Israel at UNSC meeting

Kelly Craft reiterates the United States' support for Israel while speaking to the United Nations Security Council on Friday,



She tweeted, " The United States has always supported Israel in the past. The United States supports Israel today. The United States will always support Israel moving forward. Israel will have no better friend than Kelly Craft."

