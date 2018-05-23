May 23 2018
|
Sivan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Khamenei says Iran will defeat U.S. if Iranian officials do their duty

By REUTERS
May 23, 2018 19:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first public remarks since US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listed 12 demands of Tehran, said on Wednesday that Iran would defeat the United States if Iranian officials did their duty, state television reported.

Referring to what he called the fundamental and deep enmity of the United States towards the Islamic Republic, Khamenei said, according to state television: "There is no doubt that the Americans will be defeated ... provided Iranian officials fully perform their duties."


Related Content

Breaking news
May 23, 2018
US Ambassador Friedman: Trump looking for win-win structure for peace deal

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut