Kuwait's ruler in U.S. hospital for tests, postpones Trump meeting

Kuwait's ruling emir has been admitted to hospital in the United States for medical tests and has postponed a meeting with US President Donald Trump planned for this week in Washington, state news agency KUNA said on Sunday.



Sheik Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 90, who had been due to meet Trump on Sept. 12, will meet him at a later date, KUNA said, citing a statement from the emir's office.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });