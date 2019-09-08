Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kuwait's ruler in U.S. hospital for tests, postpones Trump meeting

By REUTERS
September 8, 2019 20:21
Kuwait's ruling emir has been admitted to hospital in the United States for medical tests and has postponed a meeting with US President Donald Trump planned for this week in Washington, state news agency KUNA said on Sunday.

Sheik Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 90, who had been due to meet Trump on Sept. 12, will meet him at a later date, KUNA said, citing a statement from the emir's office.


