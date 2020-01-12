Labor poll finds uniting with Meretz won't help

A Labor Party sponsored poll found that if Labor and Meretz run together, they will win 11 seats in the March election, just like they won in September when they ran separately, Channel 12 reported on Sunday.
Labor leader Amir Peretz presented the poll to his party's executive committee and will discuss it later Sunday with the Labor-Gesher faction.
Peretz and Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz will be meeting Sunday night to make the decision.
