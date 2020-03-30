Lapid calls Ashkenazi 'foreign minister by zoom'

Incoming opposition leader Yair Lapid mocked his former Blue and White colleague Gabi Ashkenazi, who is expected to be the next foreign minister.

That role had been expected to go to Lapid before Blue and White split. At a press conference, he said he would not "give up my principles to be a Foreign Minister by Zoom."

"The fifth Netanyahu government being formed before us is bloated, wasteful and corrupt with 36 ministers," he said. "What insensitivity. What a disgrace. By the end of the week there will be a million Israelis unemployed and they’re sorting jobs for themselves."