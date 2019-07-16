Leah Goldin leaves meeting with Netanyahu in tears

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Leah Goldin left a meeting on Tuesday between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the families of the Israelis being held captive in tears.





"It's interesting why you suddenly remembered us now, after five years when you did nothing. We don't need a trip to New York and what you proposed, we already did that ourselves two years ago and with great success," said Goldin at the end of the meeting.

The families of Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Aver Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed all took part in the meeting with the Prime Minister.

"The meeting today and Netanyahu's proposals to act in the international arena were intended primarily to silence the dissapointment of the families just before the commemoration of five years since Operation Protective Edge," stated Goldin.

"Our feeling throughout the meeting was that the prime minister was doing all he could in order to succeed in peace in the coming weeks, during which the government assembly will be held and will commemorate five years since the kidnapping of our son Hadar," she added.



"Even after this meeting, it's not clear to us why Netanyahu doesn't make the return of the boys a condition in the all the talks for rehabilitating and upgrading Gaza that are happening every day and if he intends to stand by his promise that returning the boys will be a part of the understanding with Gaza," said Goldin.

