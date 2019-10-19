Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Lebanon agrees final budget with no taxes

By REUTERS
October 19, 2019 19:47
BEIRUT - Lebanon's finance minister said on Saturday following a meeting with Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri that they had agreed on a final budget that did not include any additional taxes or fees in a bid to appease nationwide protests.

Lebanon President Michel Aoun said in a tweet that there would be a "reassuring solution" to the economic crisis.


