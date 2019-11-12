Lebanon banks to seek security conditions to enable staff to resume work

BEIRUT - Lebanon's banking association pledged to work with authorities to provide suitable security conditions to enable bank staff to resume work, following a strike on Tuesday by employees complaining of aggressive behavior by customers.



The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) said in a statement banks would continue to meet customer needs through ATMs and call centers. A union representing bank employees earlier called for the strike to continue on Wednesday.

