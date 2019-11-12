Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Lebanon banks to seek security conditions to enable staff to resume work

By REUTERS
November 12, 2019 17:54
 BEIRUT - Lebanon's banking association pledged to work with authorities to provide suitable security conditions to enable bank staff to resume work, following a strike on Tuesday by employees complaining of aggressive behavior by customers.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) said in a statement banks would continue to meet customer needs through ATMs and call centers. A union representing bank employees earlier called for the strike to continue on Wednesday.


