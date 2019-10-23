Lebanon can't withstand state of suspension

BEIRUT - Lebanon cannot withstand its current state of "suspension," Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday, Hezbollah's al-Manar TV reported, on the seventh day of anti-government protests that have paralyzed the country.



"The country cannot bear remaining suspended and we fear a vacuum and noting else," Manar cited Berri as telling MPs in his parliamentary bloc at their regular Wednesday meeting.



