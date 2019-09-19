Liberman: Netanyahu leads ‘Jewish law block,’ serves only himself

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on social media on Thursday claiming he is not at all a Right wing politician but only works for his own benefit, pretending to call for a national unity government while forming a block based on ‘Jewish law.’



“Netanyahu began working in earnest on his new spin,” Liberman wrote, “which will lead the state of Israel to another round of elections.”



Netanyahu, claimed Liberman, “is not willing to accept the decision made by [the Israeli] voter and admit his failure” and will blame a third round of elections, if that will take place, on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

