May 30 2018
|
Sivan, 16, 5778
|
Liberman departs to meet Russian defense minister, Iran talks on agenda

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 30, 2018 20:32
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman left for Moscow Wednesday to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoygu.

Before leaving, Liberman tweeted: "I am about to leave for a work visit in Russia.."

"The main focus our security system was, and still is, the expansion of Iran and it proxies in Syria," he said.

Liberman's visit to Russia comes a day after the escalation in the Gaza border Tuesday.

Violence on the border ceased Wednesday.

On Monday, Channel 2 News reported that Jerusalem and Moscow reached an understanding to keep Iranian and Hezbollah forces away from Syria’s border with Israel on the Golan Heights.


Hot Opinion
Most Read
