Liberman departs to meet Russian defense minister, Iran talks on agenda

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman left for Moscow Wednesday to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoygu.



Before leaving, Liberman tweeted: "I am about to leave for a work visit in Russia.."



"The main focus our security system was, and still is, the expansion of Iran and it proxies in Syria," he said.



Liberman's visit to Russia comes a day after the escalation in the Gaza border Tuesday.



Violence on the border ceased Wednesday.



On Monday, Channel 2 News reported that Jerusalem and Moscow reached an understanding to keep Iranian and Hezbollah forces away from Syria’s border with Israel on the Golan Heights.



Share on facebook Share on twitter