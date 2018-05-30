Liberman departs to meet Russian defense minister, Iran talks on agenda

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman left for Moscow Wednesday to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoygu.
Before leaving, Liberman tweeted: "I am about to leave for a work visit in Russia.."
"The main focus our security system was, and still is, the expansion of Iran and it proxies in Syria," he said.
Liberman's visit to Russia comes a day after the escalation in the Gaza border Tuesday.
Violence on the border ceased Wednesday.
On Monday, Channel 2 News reported that Jerusalem and Moscow reached an understanding to keep Iranian and Hezbollah forces away from Syria’s border with Israel on the Golan Heights.