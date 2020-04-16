Liberman slams Litzman: Only Haredi people continue to receive funds

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman slammed Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman on Thursday on social media after the ministry resisted lifting the curfew imposed on Israelis to curb the spread of coronavirus.



Liberman reminded Litzman that “hundreds of thousands of citizens” are currently unable to work and may not have a job to get back to once the outbreak is over.



He added that people who paid income tax and Bituah Leumi (national social security) payments “all their lives” are now without income and are unable to gain state help due to bureaucracy.



The only people who do not face such hardships and continue to get state support, Liberman added, are haredi men who attend yeshivot (religious schools).



“Maybe it’s time you reach some conclusions, Mr. Litzman?” Liberman asked.