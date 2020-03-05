The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Anti-Netanyahu bill has majority support with Liberman vote

The Yisrael Beytenu leader's endorsement gave the bill a majority, now with the support of all 62 MKs who are not in Netanyahu's right-wing bloc.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 5, 2020 13:40
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman is seen speaking at the 'Maariv' Conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman is seen speaking at the 'Maariv' Conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sufffered a blow on Thursday afernoon when Yisrael Beytenu leaer Avigdor Liberman endorsed Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's efforts to pass a law that would prevent an indicted MK from forming a government.
Liberman's endorsement gave the bill a majority, with the support of all 62 MKs who are not in Netanyahu's right-wing bloc. Liberman said he would also back term limits for prime ministers. 
Speaking at a meeting of the MKs in his right-wing bloc on Thursday, the prime minister said the effort to pass the bill would undermine democracy. The leaders of the parties in his bloc vowed to remain united and insist that only Netanyahu form the next government.
"This is an effort to divide the nation when we are facing serious challenges like the corona crisis," Netanyahu said in the part of the meeting that was open to the press. "There are also opportunities like US President Donald Trump's plan that require us to be united and respect the will of the people."
After the press was asked to leave the room, Netanyahu upgraded his attack on Gantz, saying that he was worse than Iranian Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei.
"In Iran, they disqualify candidates before their elections, but here Gantz is doing it after an election despite the results," Netanyahu said.
The Knesset reconvenes on Monday, March 16.
Blue and White MK Moshe Ya'alon, who is a former Likud minister, revealed on Wednesday morning that he had received overtures from the Likud to help unseat Netanyahu.
"Bibi, after an election full of lies that hit a new low, in which you failed to win the 61 mandates that could have enabled you to be above the law, you are still trying to steal votes from defectors," Ya'alon said. "There are many in Likud who have asked us for help in getting rid of you. You will not find such overtures about Gantz in Blue and White."
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz called upon Blue and White to pass such a law.
"The incoming Knesset has a clear majority for a bill that would prevent there from being an indicted prime minister," Horowitz said. "This would be the right thing to do politically and ethically. It would reflect the will of a majority of the voters." 
But Yamina leader Naftali Bennett said such a bill would be "extremely undemocratic and spit in the face of half the country."
"There were elections two days ago, and they are already trying to bypass the will of the people using unacceptable means," Bennett said.


