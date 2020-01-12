Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announce conditional ceasefire

Libyan eastern forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar announced on Saturday a ceasefire in the western region, which includes the capital Tripoli, starting 00:01 a.m. on Sunday (22:01 GMT) conditioned on acceptance by their rivals, a spokesman said.Since April, Libyan National Army forces loyal to Haftar have been waging a campaign to take Tripoli, where they are battling forces aligned with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).The LNA on Thursday rebuffed a call by Turkey and Russia for the warring parties to declare a ceasefire amid clashes and air strikes in a conflict drawing increasing foreign involvement and concern.However, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a video statement late on Saturday that LNA accepted a truce in the west "provided that the other party abides by the ceasefire."He warned that "any breach will be met with a harsh response."The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomed the truce and urged the warring parties "to strictly abide by the ceasefire and make a room for peaceful efforts to address all disputes through a Libyan-Libyan dialog."